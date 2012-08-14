Newsvine

laura_iancu

 

About I live in "unconditional" love and light Articles: 2 Seeds: 44 Comments: 0 Since: Aug 2010

This Is What They Are Blocking At Sun Sets Nibiru Planet X - YouTube

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by laura_iancu View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYouTube
Seeded on Tue Aug 14, 2012 7:11 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The upper left corner is Nibiru.  If other beings do not step in to help this planet and all the beings with flora and fauna, I need not to tell you the future....It is coming and all better wake up, and do it now, and do the re search with it. Please. In Turtle Mountains, North Dakota will be the center point,,,the point of survival. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QD11Mp3CuYA

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor