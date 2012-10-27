Portlanders "liberate" foreclosed home | Fellowship of the Minds

Iam telling you ! R-E-V-O-L-T !!! against all so -called officials, and take back ur lifes ! and let no one tell you that you cam not live some where, or you can not have electric, water, food, and so on. TAKE BACK UR LIFES AND REVOLT ON ALL THAT DO NOT LIVE IN UNCONDITIONAL LOVE. You have the right to live where you want and be free. No more tyranny !! Period !!! REVOLT ! Stop giving in to tyranny and stop being a slave. There is no force on this planet that is more than the people. You out number them by far, and they will al ways lose ! Wake up, and do not now !!! PERIOD !!!! Goe back to your homes and take them back, and do it now !!!!!!!! REVOLT !!!!!