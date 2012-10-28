Newsvine

laura_iancu

 

About I live in "unconditional" love and light Articles: 2 Seeds: 44 Comments: 0 Since: Aug 2010

FEMA prisoner box cars with shackles and guillotines in America? | Fellowship of the Minds

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by laura_iancu View Original Article:
Seeded on Sun Oct 28, 2012 11:12 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This is all true. i knew this information since 2006 and had posted in 2008 concerning it. every one ! stop feeding energy in to this and simply 
R-E-V-O-L-T  ! , throw all out of there offices that do not live in "Unconditional" love and get individuals in that do ! Take back ur lifes and be free, and stop walking a round in shackles. Take back ur homes and re fuse to pay there MAN MADE DEBT ! You out number them by 
B-I-L-L-I-O-N-S   ! ...so do what you need to do now ! and be free a gain !!!!!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor